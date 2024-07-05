Preston North End have seen a bid for Sheffield United target Harrison Burrows rejected by Peterborough United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Posh failed to get up from League One into the Championship last season and could lose highly rated Burrows now this summer.

The defender has interest from the division above, but Peterborough are clear they will only let him leave on their terms.

Preston put in a bid which has been described as ‘substantial’ for the 22-year-old, but Posh have knocked it back.

It is suggested that the Deepdale side are unlikely to go back in for Burrows and Peterborough feel they can get a higher offer from elsewhere.

Sheffield United are also keen on Burrows, but are unable to make a cash move for him while they are in the midst of a takeover.

How long that might take to resolve is unclear and further clubs could yet enter the mix to sign Burrows.

The left-back made a whopping 58 appearances for Peterborough over the course of last season and showed his attacking power by contributing 18 assists and scoring 12 times.