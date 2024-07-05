Hull City wide-man Jaden Philogene is set to decide his future soon as Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town want to snap him up, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Philogene was in good form for Hull last term as the Tigers pushed hard for a playoff spot in the Championship, but they are expected to lose him this summer.

Barcelona have held talks with Hull about a deal for Philogene, though it does not appear likely to happen.

Ipswich have been leading the Premier League hunt for Philogene and are hopeful they can do a deal to sign him.

However, Crystal Palace and Everton also want to land the former Aston Villa winger.

Both Palace and Everton are established Premier League clubs, which may attract Philogene, but Kieran McKenna can sell a tempting vision at Portman Road.

Philogene is expected to make a decision on where he wants to go soon.

The winger scored 12 times in 32 Championship appearances for Hull last season, but he did also pick up a notable eight yellow cards throughout the campaign.