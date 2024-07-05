Celtic have moved Liverpool defender Owen Beck down their shortlist of targets amid Birmingham City making a play for him, according to Football Scotland.

Beck shone in Scottish football while on loan at Dundee from Liverpool last term and Celtic looked at snapping him up.

The left-back will be looking to impress new Liverpool boss Arne Slot over the course of pre-season, but League One side Birmingham have made an approach for him.

It looks unlikely that Birmingham will face competition from Celtic, even though the Bhoys do want to sign a left-back.

Beck, it is suggested, has slipped down Celtic’s list of targets.

Who the Scottish champions have ahead of Beck in terms of left-back targets remains to be seen.

Beck though could soon be unavailable for Celtic if Birmingham succeed with their approach.

Blues have been handed a big budget by their owners for the upcoming season and are determined to make their stay in League One as brief as possible.