Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has continued to remain an option for Derby County this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Paul Warne is pressing forward with his attempts to strengthen his Derby squad following their promotion to the Championship last season.

The Derby boss is looking to build a squad that can survive in the second tier of English football and wants some experience between the sticks.

Warne and the Derby recruitment team are considering several goalkeepers in the ongoing summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Ryan is still an option Derby are looking at as part of their transfer plans.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper is available on a free transfer after he left AZ Alkmaar at the end of last season.

He has been at clubs such as Brighton, Arsenal, Valencia and Real Sociedad and is a highly experienced goalkeeper

Ryan has made 124 appearances in the Premier League and if Derby land him it could be seen as something of a coup.

It remains to be seen whether Derby decide to try and agree a deal to sign the shot-stopper on a free transfer this summer.