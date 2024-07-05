Tottenham Hotspur are expected to send young midfielder Matthew Craig on loan for next season, according to football.london.

Craig is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy system and spent the second half of the last season with Doncaster Rovers.

The defensive midfielder featured 20 times for Doncaster last season and helped them get into the League Two playoffs.

Craig turned some heads with his performances for the League Two side, where he picked up five cautions while assisting two goals.

The 21-year-old has returned from his loan spell with Doncaster and he will be hoping to impress Ange Postecoglou in pre-season.

However, Tottenham are expected to sanction another loan move for Craig in the summer.

Craig is highly rated at the north London outfit and the club will want the youngster to continue his development next season.

His performances last season might attract suitors from divisions higher than League Two this summer.

Craig has two years left on his contract with Spurs and it remains to be seen where his future lies next season.