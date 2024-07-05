Rangers boss Philippe Clement admits that the Gers new boy Hamza Igamane will have to go through a big cultural adaptation at Ibrox and stressed that the club will support him on and off the pitch.

The Scottish giants want to add more firepower to their squad this summer and they have agreed a deal with FAR Rabat to sign Igamane.

Igamane is highly rated in Morocco and the 21-year-old has scored 16 times for FAR Rabat in 56 appearances.

The scarf pic you need to start your weekend. pic.twitter.com/9DgiattL8X — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 5, 2024

Clement believes that Igamane will prove to be a good asset for the club and he added that the forward will bring a fresh presence with his talent and potential to the forward department.

The Rangers boss pointed out that the young forward will go through a huge cultural shift but stressed that the Ibrox outfit will be there to support him on and off the pitch.

“I am delighted to welcome Hamza to Rangers and we believe he will be a great asset to our squad”, Clement told Rangers’ official site.

“He has a lot of talent and potential and he will bring a fresh presence to our attacking options.

“We know it will be a big change in culture and a new country for Hamza to adapt to, but as a club we will support him on and off the pitch to settle in here.”

Igamane will be looking to impress Clement over the course of pre-season and live up to his billing at Ibrox.