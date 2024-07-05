West Ham United have shown ‘tentative interest’ in Lille attacker Jonathan David, but his future is only likely to be resolved after the Copa America, according to Sky Sports News.

The capital club are in the process of wrapping up the capture of centre-back Max Kilman from Wolves.

While West Ham are paying £40m for Kilman, they still have cash available and are next set to target a forward.

They have had ‘tentative interest’ in Lille attacker David, who is expected to be available this summer for between £20m and £25m.

If West Ham do want David though then they face a wait to get the deal done.

David is currently in action at the Copa America with Canada and his club future is only likely to be addressed once his involvement in the tournament is over.

Canada are due to take on Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the competition and if they can come through that then they would play Argentina in the semi-final.

David has more Premier League interest beyond West Ham, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur tracking him.

The 24-year-old Canadian scored 19 times in 34 Ligue 1 outings last season for Lille.