West Ham United offered Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd to Nice in their attempts to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

The Hammers have been pushing to sign the French defender this summer but have faced a brick wall in the form of Nice.

The Ligue 1 club rejected an offer of €30m from the east London club for the former Barcelona centre-back earlier in the window.

It has been claimed that West Ham even tried offering players as part of a deal but Nice knocked back that approach as well.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham first offered Zouma and cash to Nice, but Nice were quick to reject that bid.

The Hammers next tried to involve Aguerd as part of a deal but Nice had no interest in accepting that offer as well.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will try to revive the negotiations for Todibo given they are on the cusp of signing Max Kilman from Wolves.

Manchester United were interested in signing him but they have been blocked from signing players from Nice.