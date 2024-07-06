The agent of Juventus new boy Michele Di Gregorio has admitted that there was ‘a chat with Liverpool’ that pleased the goalkeeper, but his client was sold on joining the Bianconeri.

Juventus wanted to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer amid speculation that they could see Wojciech Szczesny depart.

The Serie A giants looked within the league for a solution and struck a deal with Monza for Di Gregorio which sees him join on loan with an obligation to buy.

Di Gregorio impressed between the sticks for Monza and his agent revealed that there was interest from Liverpool, but Juventus had essentially convinced his client by then.

Nevertheless, the chat with Liverpool left Di Gregorio and his agent ‘very pleased’.

“There was a chat with Liverpool and obviously we were very pleased”, Carlo Belloni was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com

“However, we had given our word and had clear ideas after Monza.

“We had no doubts about the choice after speaking with [Juventus sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli.

“We remained faithful to Juve because that was what he wanted, what Juve wanted and Thiago Motta is a name that immediately came up, with that of Di Gregorio.”

Liverpool are experiencing a churn in the goalkeeping department this summer with Adrian having knocked back a new contract offer to depart, while Caoimhin Kelleher is keen to move on in search of regular game time.

Number 1 Alisson has been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia, but there is little sign the Reds have any appetite to lose him.