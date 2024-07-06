Lazio could push their bid for Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood higher as they continue to be keen to sign him.

Manchester United are looking to offload Greenwood, who spent last season in Spain at Getafe.

Lazio and Marseille are both pushing to land him, but the Italians have so far not seen their offers meet with Manchester United’s approval.

Lazio are not giving up on Greenwood though and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato), they could go higher with their bid.

The Serie A side continue to be desperate to sign Greenwood and are not ruling out an improved offer after their €20m plus 50 per cent sell-on clause proposal was rejected.

If they can bring in cash from letting attackers such as Ciro Immobile and Taty Castellanos go, then Manchester United could receive a bigger bid from Lazio.

Whether Greenwood will remain available for much longer though is unclear.

Marseille are pushing hard for Greenwood and want to deliver him to their new coach Roberto De Zerbi.