Greek giants AEK Athens have an agreement in principle with Brentford to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper joined Brentford from Lazio in the summer of 2022 and has appeared only six times for the Premier League outfit.

Strakosha is down the pecking order under Thomas Frank and is expected to leave Brentford this summer.

Several European outfits are showing interest in securing the signature of the Brentford goalkeeper.

Greek side AEK Athens are one of his suitors in the market and are keen on agreeing a deal with Brentford.

Now, according to Greek outlet Sportime, AEK Athens have come to an agreement in principle with Brentford to sign Strakosha.

The goalkeeper has two more years left on his contract and it is still unclear what amount of transfer fee the Bees will receive from the Greek outfit if the transfer goes through.

Strakosha also has admirers in Italy, where he featured more than 200 times for Lazio before joining Brentford.