Leeds United could soon see another exit from Elland Road as a club intensify efforts to land a Whites star and are optimistic about doing the deal.

The churn of the transfer window is now in full effect at Leeds, with Jamie Shackleton snubbing a new deal offer to sign for Sheffield United, Marc Roca heading to Real Betis, Archie Gray joining Tottenham Hotspur and Kristoffer Klaesson set for a move to Poland.

Next out of the door could be Diego Llorente, who spent last season out on loan at Roma.

The Spanish side have already failed with one offer for Llorente, but they are now intensifying their efforts, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Real Betis are aiming for Llorente to be at the club’s training camp in Austria, which is due to kick off on 10th July.

They are claimed to be optimistic that a deal can be done with Leeds and it could be for around the €4m mark.

Llorente is happy to return to Real Betis and wants a permanent home rather than another loan move.

Real Betis intend to also sign another centre-back after they do a deal with Leeds for Llorente.