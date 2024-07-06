Airdrieonians goalkeeping coach David Hutton thinks that Rangers star Kieran Wright would not have survived at Ibrox for so long if he did not have quality.

The 25-year-old came through the academy set-up at Rangers and this summer Wright was attracting attention from several Scottish Championship outfits.

Airdrieonians won the race to agree to a deal with Rangers to take Wright on a season-long loan and Hutton, who played at Alloa Athletic alongside Wright, revealed that the Gers star showed keenness to join when he heard about the interest.

The Airdrie coach believes that Wright has good shot-stopping abilities with brilliant feet and pointed out that nobody could stay at Rangers as long as the Gers star has without having some qualities.

“I’ve worked with Kieran before, he’s a hungry goalkeeper who was very keen to join the club when he heard of our interest”, Hutton told Airdrieonians’ official site.

“He’s good with his feet, and a great shot-stopper. You don’t spend that long at Rangers if you haven’t got a bit about you!

“I’m really looking forward to working with him – and I’m delighted that I’ve got two top goalies competing for the jersey.”

Wright will be focused on putting in impressive performances in the upcoming season for Airdrie and helping them earn promotion to the Scottish Premiership.