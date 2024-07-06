Everton would only be likely to make a move to sign Albania striker Armando Broja if they sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to the Athletic.

The 22-year-old Chelsea academy graduate has long been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and he has no shortage of suitors this summer as well.

Chelsea are ready to cash in for the right price, but Broja is enjoying a holiday after turning out for Albania at Euro 2024, where he played against Italy and Spain.

Broja spent last season on loan at Fulham, where he failed to impress, but Everton have not been put off and are one of the interested sides.

Despite Everton’s strong interest in Broja though, no move is in the offing now.

It has been claimed that any deal for the 23-year-old will be dependent on Calvert-Lewin departing the Goodison Park outfit

Calvert-Lewin was the subject of discussions towards the end of last month that could have seen him join Newcastle United.

A move did not happen, but Everton remain willing to look at the departure of a player who is now inside the final 12 months of his contract.