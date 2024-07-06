Malmo new boy Sead Haksabanovic believes that there is not much difference between the way the Swedish giants and his former club Celtic play the game.

Ending weeks of uncertainty regarding his future, the 25-year-old finally ended his two-year association with the Bhoys to move to Sweden to join Malmo in the ongoing transfer window.

Following the signing, the Montenegro international took part in his first training session with his new side and then gave an insight into how it felt.

Haksabanovic believes that in terms of the kind of football played, there is not much difference between Brendan Rodgers’ and Henrik Rydstrom’s teams.

“In terms of football, I don’t think Malmo and Celtic are that far apart, there’s not much difference”, Haksabanovic told Swedish daily Expressen.

I hope to win some trophies, score some goals and assists, have fun out on the pitch and in training.

“It’s always nice to come home and find the joy of playing again after a tough year.”

Haksabanovic was on loan at Stoke City last season but failed to impress, ending the Championship season with 21 appearances and just three goal contributions.

Celtic handed the winger a five-year deal when he joined in 2022 and he won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup at Parkhead.