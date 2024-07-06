Arne Slot has denied having made an attempt to bring Mats Wieffer to Liverpool this summer, but wishes the midfielder well at Brighton.

Slot bossed Wieffer at Dutch side Feyenoord and the midfielder was a key man in his De Kuip side.

Liverpool were linked with making a late attempt to beat Brighton to Wieffer, but the player is joining the Seagulls and gave his word to the south coast side at the end of June.

Slot is hoping to see Wieffer do well in the Premier League and is pleased he got his move, however the Liverpool boss denied trying to take him to Anfield.

“No, I have not spoken to Mats. I think it is very nice to meet him, but I hope he does not want to prove too much to his old coach”, Slot said to Viaplay (via 1908.nl) when asked if he tried to land Wieffer.

He added on the switch: “I think it’s especially great for him, when you see where he comes from.

“That he can make the step to the Premier League two years after he came from Excelsior. That’s great for him.”

Slot is yet to make his first signing as Liverpool boss and the Reds continue to be linked with a number of his former Feyenoord players.

Brighton are splashing out €30m for Wieffer, which will be a record sale for Feyenoord.