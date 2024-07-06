Juventus want a certain figure before they would consider selling Aston Villa-tracked defender Dean Huijsen in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old centre-back spent the latter half of last season on loan at Roma and impressed many with his performances.

The teenage defender has been keen to stay at Juventus but the club need player sales to bring in more reinforcements this summer.

Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who have made enquiries into the possibility of getting their hands on the young defender.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Juventus want somewhere around €30m to €35m before agreeing to let Huijsen go.

The Serie A giants are aware that they could be forced to sell Huijsen this summer to balance the books.

Several clubs from England, Germany and France are interested in him and have made enquiries for the young defender.

However, for the moment, there are no concrete negotiations with any club to sell the young defender.