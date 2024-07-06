Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is poised to complete a permanent exit away from the Elland Road club.

Daniel Farke is continuing to work on reshaping his squad this summer as Leeds look to go again in the Championship next term.

Norwegian shot-stopper Klaesson has been firmly third choice at Leeds, behind number 1 Illan Meslier and his backup Karl Darlow.

Now Klaesson is poised to leave Leeds and, according to BBC Radio Leeds, he is heading to Poland.

Klaesson is set to sign for Polish top flight side Rakow and it remains to be seen what the makeup of the deal looks like for Leeds.

Rakow finished seventh in the Polish top flight last season.

Klaesson is under contract with Leeds for a further year, but will be hopeful of being able to play on a regular basis at Rakow.

The man Leeds signed from Norwegian club Valerenga will depart Elland Road having made four senior appearances for the club.