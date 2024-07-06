Liverpool have moved in recent weeks to gather information about making a possible move for Brazil and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The 27-year-old Brazil centre-back, who is currently in action at the Copa America, is a key man at Juventus, but the Italian giants could have to deal with approaches for him over the course of the transfer window.

He has interest from a host of clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, who continue to monitor his situation in Turin.

Juventus continue to want to hold on to Bremer and not sell him, but that has not put off suitors.

Liverpool have, in recent weeks, gathered information about Bremer to make sure they are fully informed about the conditions of a possible deal, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

They have been joined in their efforts by German giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have seen Joel Matip depart this summer and could be in the market to bring in a new centre-back for Arne Slot.

However, if Liverpool do want Bremer then it would be an expensive deal as Juventus could only consider letting him go for €70m.

The defender does have a release clause of between €60m and €70m, but that will not be valid until next year.