Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have missed out on teenage midfielder Sol Sidibe, who is staying at Stoke City, despite courting him.

The Potters confirmed on Saturday morning that Sidibe has put pen to paper to his first professional contract with the club.

Sidibe, the son of former Stoke star Mamady, has signed a three-year deal to continue with the Championship club, but he had options.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Sidibe was heavily courted by Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

All three Premier League heavyweights spied an opportunity to snap up the promising midfielder.

They are likely to continue to monitor Sidibe’s development at Stoke, with the 17-year-old now part of the first team set-up.

Sidibe made four appearances in the Championship for Stoke last term, while he also appeared in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Liverpool and Manchester City both got an up close look at Sidibe in the Under-18 Premier League last season.