Millwall have booked former Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga in for a medical on Monday, according to Sky Sports News.

Tanganga departed Tottenham earlier this summer and has been available as a free agent.

He spent the second half of last term on loan at Millwall and made an impression with the Lions, who have been keen to have him back.

Now Tanganga has, after assessing his options, agreed terms with Millwall to return to the club.

The Championship side are moving quickly to wrap up the deal and have even scheduled a medical for Tanganga.

He will be put through his medical paces by the Lions on Monday.

Should Tanganga come through the medical checks without an issue then he will be able to put pen to paper to a contract with Millwall.

The defender will be looking to kick on with his career at the Championship club and play week in, week out.