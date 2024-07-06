Roma are continuing to wait for a solid proposal from the Premier League for Tammy Abraham amid interest from clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Abraham had an injury interrupted season for Roma last term and the club could cash in on him this summer.

Roma have a price in mind for the striker and view him as being worth at least €30m.

They have yet to receive a solid proposal for Abraham, despite links with Tottenham, West Ham, Bournemouth and Leicester, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via LaRoma24).

Roma are waiting for a wealthy Premier League club to come in for Abraham and are prepared to open talks when they do.

Abraham has already been training individually to be ready for a training camp which is due to start on Monday.

The 26-year-old is keen to get over his injury troubles after just eight outings in Serie A over the course of last season.

Roma have the former Chelsea striker under contract for another two years, having signed him in 2021.