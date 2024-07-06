Cliftonville have accepted a bid from Ross County for Wigan Athletic and Derby County linked Ronan Hale, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The 25-year-old centre forward scored 21 goals in all competitions for Northern Irish side Cliftonville last season.

Hale’s performances are drawing interest from clubs from England, with Wigan and Derby just two of the clubs linked with an interest.

Newly promoted Championship outfit Derby want to add more firepower to their attacking department and Paul Warne looks to have had his eye on Hale, while Wigan are keen to again fight for promotion.

However, they are not the only sides keen, as Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County are showing interest in adding Hale to their squad.

Ross County saw an their initial bid for the centre forward get rebuffed by the Northern Irish outfit.

The Scottish side have gone back with a fresh offer and it has now been accepted.

Ross County must now agree personal terms with the 25-year-old to seal the move.

It is unclear whether Ross County will need to guard against their swoop being hijacked.