Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is coy on his side’s interest in signing Rangers winger Scott Wright.

Rohl is stepping up the pace in the transfer market as he looks to bring fresh faces to Hillsborough ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Adding a striker is key for the Owls, but a winger could also be on the agenda and Rangers star Wright has been linked with a move to Rohl’s men.

The winger has struggled to feature on a regular basis at Rangers under Philippe Clement and could be set to try his luck south of the border.

Rohl though is not willing to be drawn on a bid to sign Wright and insists he will not talk names.

The German boss is clear about what he wants to do in the summer transfer window, but feels the market moves quickly.

“I will not speak about names because it makes no sense”, Rohl said to BBC Radio Sheffield when asked about Wright.

“This market goes so quick.

“We have an idea what we want to have, I have an idea of how I want to play in the new season.

“We know what we have to improve when we look back from last season and then it’s about finding the right pieces to make our squad stronger and stronger because we are very ambitious for the new season.”

Wright made 33 appearances for Rangers over the course of last season, scoring four goals in the process.