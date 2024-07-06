West Ham United have completed the signing of Max Kilman from Wolves and handed him a whopping seven-year contract.

The Hammers recently saw an offer from Wolves for Kilman accepted and are paying £40m to take him to the London Stadium.

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was keen to reunite with Kilman and West Ham have delivered for their new manager.

Kilman is 27 years old, but West Ham have handed him a contract which will run for seven years, until the summer of 2031.

It is a big commitment to the centre-back from the Premier League club, who are signalling that they believe Kilman will be at the heart of their defence for the long term.

The defender insists he is hugely excited about the move, which feels like a natural step forward.

“West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career”, he told the club’s site.

“Playing in front of a passionate fan-base, with 62,500 supporters packing out London Stadium every other week, is something I am incredibly excited about.”

West Ham will now look to see Kilman deliver and strengthen their defence over the course of the next seven years.