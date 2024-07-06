West Ham United are still locked in internal discussions about potentially making a new bid for Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers have just landed Max Kilman from Wolves to reinforce their centre-back options, but they would like to add another centre-back.

A bid was recently made for Nice star Todibo, but it failed.

The offer for Todibo was €30m, but it was not enough for Nice and now West Ham are debating internally whether they should make a fresh bid.

Todibo had been on the radar at Manchester United, but Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement with the Red Devils has seen UEFA block moves between the two clubs.

The 24-year-old was a key man for Nice last season as he made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 for the south coast club.

He missed two games due to minor injuries and was suspended for the remaining league matches after being sent off in a loss at Le Havre.

How high West Ham might go if they put in another bid for Todibo is unclear, with the defender just one of a number of targets under consideration.