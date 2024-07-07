Atalanta are thinking about rekindling their interest in West Ham United target Nehuen Perez.

The Serie A side are keen to land reinforcements in defence and have been assessing a number of options, especially as Caleb Okoli has moved to Leicester City.

Udinese defender Perez is attracting attention this summer, with West Ham, who are hunting another centre-back after landing Max Kilman, having lodged an enquiry.

Atalanta came close to signing the Argentine in the January transfer window and now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), they have rekindled their interest.

Perez is very much in Atalanta’s thoughts as an addition this summer.

Whether West Ham will act upon their interest is unknown, but the Hammers are looking at who to chase after Kilman.

Perez, 24, was almost an ever-present for Udinese last season as he played in 36 of their 38 Serie A games.

The defender has been capped twice by Argentina at international level and West Ham would not be likely to encounter any issues getting him a work permit if they do move for him.