Brighton & Hove Albion have made contact with the representatives of Arsenal target and Euro 2024 star Ferdi Kadioglu to probe a possible deal.

Kadioglu is on the books at Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but has regularly been linked with an exit in recent months.

Arsenal are firm admirers of the full-back and could make a move to try to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners though could be at risk of losing out on Kadioglu as Premier League rivals Brighton are now exploring a move for him.

Brighton have now got in touch with the player’s camp, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

The Seagulls are keen to learn about his situation as they explore a possible swoop to bring him to the Premier League.

Kadioglu played in every one of Turkey’s games at Euro 2024 as they reached the quarter-finals, where they came up short against the Netherlands.

With his involvement in the tournament now at an end, talks over his future could soon kick off.