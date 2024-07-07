Burton Albion and Motherwell will have to fork out cash if they want to sign Callum Hendry from Salford City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Salford have triggered an option in the striker’s contract to secure his services for another year.

MK Dons are keen on landing him and Hendry is claimed to be open to making the move if a deal can be done with Salford.

Burton Albion and Motherwell are also interested in signing the striker, but will have to put a cash offer on the table.

After triggering the option in his contract, Salford want a fee if they are to let Hendry move on this summer.

The striker went on a run of goals after he came back from injury towards the latter end of the season and struck on the final day against Harrogate Town.

Hendry has experience of the Scottish top flight, having spent time with St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers, but his spell at Salford has been his first taste of EFL football in England.