Sead Haksabanovic has insisted that the Celtic board wanted to keep him at the club, but he was not in Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

The winger spent last term on loan in the English Championship at Stoke City, but played under 1,000 minutes in the league for the Potters.

Haksabanovic was due to return to Celtic this summer, however the Bhoys did a deal to sell him recently and he signed for Swedish side Malmo.

The 25-year-old feels that he fell out of favour with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and not the club’s board, who were keen to see him stay.

“Yes, it was mostly him”, Haksabanovic said to Swedish daily Expressen, referring to Rodgers not wanting him.

“The board wanted me, they believed in me, but he had other plans.”

He admits that he was told that he was not in Rodgers’ plans, but does not want to be drawn on it any further.

“Yes, I was told that [I was not part of his plans].

“Then there is much else, but I don’t want to talk about that.”

Haksabanovic departed Celtic having made 42 appearances for the Bhoys, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

He has joined a side in Malmo sitting at the top of the Swedish top flight table and will be looking to help them navigate the Champions League qualifiers in the coming weeks.