Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is interested in signing Newcastle United target James Trafford, but will need to shift a few goalkeepers out of his squad first, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Trafford has been heavily linked with a move away from Burnley since their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Newcastle failed with a bid worth £16m and signed John Ruddy on a free transfer and Odysseas Vlachodimos in a swap deal with Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies are expected to try and sign Trafford later in the summer but could face competition from Chelsea.

Maresca admires the young English goalkeeper and wants to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, the Italian needs to move on a few goalkeepers from the squad before Chelsea could attempt to sign Trafford.

Chelsea already have four first-team ‘keepers in their squad and do not have the space to sign the Burnley shot-stopper at the moment.

Robert Sanchez was the first-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea last season with Djordje Petrovic behind him as his understudy.

Chelsea will also have to find a way to shift Kepa Arrizabalaga away from the club this summer.