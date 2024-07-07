Besiktas are continuing talks to sign West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu, but have no agreement in place yet, while other sides are also keen.

Yokuslu has been in action at Euro 2024 with Turkey and came on off the bench in his country’s quarter-final loss against the Netherlands.

Now thoughts are turning to the future of the West Brom star and he has serious interest from his homeland.

Besiktas are in talks to sign Yokuslu and they are continuing, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

The Black Eagles are eyeing a three-year contract for the midfielder, but there is no agreement on the financial side of a deal yet.

They also face competition for the West Brom man, with other sides in Turkey keen on landing the midfielder and in touch with his camp.

Yokuslu, 30, has another 12 months left to run on his contract at West Brom.

He made 44 appearances for West Brom in the regular Championship season and two in the playoffs over the course of last term.

Yokuslu has now clocked over 100 outings for the Baggies since he joined the club in 2022.