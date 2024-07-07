Arsenal could let Jakub Kiwior go after they sign Riccardo Calafiori, which would be of interest to Juventus.

Juventus have been desperate to sign Calafiori, who played under new Juve boss Thiago Motta at Bologna last season.

Interest in him, along with his performances at Euro 2024, have seen his price rise though and he is beyond Juventus’ reach.

Calafiori is expected to join Arsenal and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, that could mean a consolation prize for Juventus in the shape of Kiwior.

Juventus are considering Kiwior after missing out on Calafiori, with Jean-Clair Todibo the other defender being looked at.

When Arsenal bring Calafiori in, it is suggested they could then let Kiwior go.

Motta worked with Kiwior at Spezia and appreciates his qualities.

Kiwior is also less than pleased with the amount of game time he has been getting at Arsenal and could see Juventus as a welcome destination.

AC Milan are another of Kiwior’s suitors.