Everton think that Lyon defender Jake O’Brien would pick them ahead of fellow suitors Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

O’Brien could move on from Lyon this summer and West Ham have been trying to put together a deal, but will not meet the £30m asking price.

Nottingham Forest could try to find an arrangement with Lyon at that price and could stagger the payments to make it more affordable.

Everton are also in the mix though and they are confident that, given the choice, O’Brien would pick them ahead of Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

Whether Everton are willing to play ball at the asking price though is unclear.

If the Toffees can snap up O’Brien then they could well let Michael Keane depart Goodison.

Keane has several sides watching his situation at Everton ahead of a potential bid.

O’Brien, 23, made 27 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon over the course of last season and was even sent off once, against Le Havre.