Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is to depart Fenerbahce this summer and has interest from the Premier League and the Championship, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Kent left Rangers last summer when his deal at Ibrox ran out and linked up with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

He failed to make a big impression at Fenerbahce though and new boss Jose Mourinho looks to have decided to move him on.

The former Rangers winger is now expected to leave the Yellow Canaries and he is exploring the options on his table.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is a big fan of Kent and could hand him a Premier League opportunity with the Tractor Boys.

However, Kent also has interest from two clubs in the Championship.

It is unclear which sides in the second tier are chasing Kent, but Leeds United have been repeatedly linked with him in recent years.

Kent is under contract at Fenerbahce for another three years and the terms the Turkish giants will be looking for to green light his exit remain to be seen.