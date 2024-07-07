Ipswich Town are ‘sight favourite’ to win the race for Everton and Crystal Palace target Jaden Philogene, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Philogene is now expected to move on from Hull City this summer following an impressive season in the Championship.

The winger remarkably had interest from Barcelona, but a move to the Camp Nou looks to be off the agenda.

Ipswich are making a real push to land Philogene, but they face competition from a host of other clubs, including Everton and Crystal Palace.

And Ipswich are ‘slight favourite’ to win the race for the signature of the winger.

Town boss Kieran McKenna wants to get his squad in shape for a campaign in the Premier League and wants Philogene.

The Hull winger is tipped to decide his future soon and not let the transfer saga drag on.

He hit the back of the net 12 times in the Championship for Hull over the course of last season, in 32 appearances in a Tigers shirt.