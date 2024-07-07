Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is expected to travel to Seville in the next few hours to undergo a medical at Real Betis.

The Spanish side have pushed forward with their interest in the centre-back and following two rejected offers appear to have a deal in place with Leeds.

Llorente is keen to make the move and Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has wanted to ensure that he is at the club’s pre-season camp in Austria, which starts on 10th July.

Now, with an agreement in place, Llorente is expected to travel to Seville in the next few hours, according to Spanish outlet ABC, where he will undergo his medical.

If Llorente comes through the medical without an issue then he can put pen to paper to a contract with Betis and seal a permanent exit from Leeds.

The Spaniard spent last term on loan at Roma and the Giallorossi were open to loaning him again.

Leeds and Llorente wanted a permanent solution though and it has arrived in the shape of Betis.

For Leeds, the sale brings more cash into their coffers after the exit of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, while Charlie Cresswell is expected to sign for Toulouse.