Manchester United are trying to poach young Australian goalkeeper Robert Cook from under Sunderland’s nose this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Perth Glory youngster has been training with Sunderland since he arrived from Australia.

Sunderland are trialling him ahead of potentially offering him a contract to join the club’s academy this summer.

However, the Black Cats are facing the threat of losing out on him to Premier League giants Manchester United.

And that would be a big blow for Sunderland as they have had him at the club for training.

Manchester United have asked him to go for a trial with them and potentially join their academy.

The Premier League giants have a world-renowned academy known for their ability to churn out first-team quality players.

Despite Sunderland taking care of Cook since he arrived on the British shores, Manchester United could end up signing the 17-year-old goalkeeper.