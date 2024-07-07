Iceland international Stefan Teitur Thordarson has snubbed interest from Derby County and QPR to pick a move to Preston North End.

Thordarson has been the subject of interest from all three Championship clubs, who have been battling to sign him from Danish side Silkeborg.

The 25-year-old has been weighing his options, with Silkeborg keen to bring in cash for a player with less than a year left on his contract.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, the Icelander has now picked Preston ahead of Derby and QPR.

He is scheduled to travel to England today as Preston look to put him through a medical.

If Thordarson can come through the medical checks without an issue then he is expected to put pen to paper to a contract with the Deepdale outfit.

The midfielder made 36 appearances for Silkeborg across all competitions last season, proving himself to be a threat in front of goal as he chipped in with eleven strikes.

A senior Iceland international, Thordarson will be looking to get to grips with the Championship quickly if he can finalise his move to Preston in the coming hours.