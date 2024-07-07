Oxford United look unlikely to snap up Lincoln City target Jordan Gabriel as things stand, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gabriel is on the books at League One side Blackpool, but has been linked with a possible move this summer.

Lincoln are keen on the right-back, however Oxford United, preparing for a season in the Championship, have put in a bid.

The offer has been rejected by Blackpool, who value Gabriel at a significantly higher price.

It is suggested that, at present, it looks unlikely that Gabriel will be heading to Oxford this summer.

Gabriel made 28 appearances across all competitions for Blackpool over the course of last season.

The defender has a year left on his deal at Blackpool.

Blackpool will do business, but any club will have to pay more than the sum which Oxford have put on the table for the 25-year-old.