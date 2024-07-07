Portsmouth are interested in signing Bolton Wanderers attacking full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley, but the Trotters’ asking price may put him beyond them, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Pompey boss John Mousinho is strengthening his squad ahead of the demands of Championship football.

He was pleased with what he saw from 28-year-old Dacres-Cogley in League One last term and feels the Bolton man fits the bill.

Portsmouth are looking to bring Dacres-Cogley to Fratton Park, but the likely price they would need to pay may be an issue.

Bolton are likely to want in the region of £500,000 for the full-back.

That could be more than Portsmouth are prepared to pay for Dacres-Cogley at present.

Dacres-Cogley turned out for Bolton 55 times across all competitions in the recent season as he firmly nailed down a spot in the side.

Mousinho got an up close look at him during both Portsmouth’s League One games against Bolton and liked what he saw.