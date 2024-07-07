Thiago Alcantara has decided to retire from football following his exit from Liverpool this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder made just one appearance for Liverpool over the course of last season as injury niggles took their toll.

He has been linked with several sides this summer, with the 33-year-old being a free agent following the end of his contract at Liverpool.

Now Thiago has decided the time has come to hand up his boots and he is calling time on his playing career.

It is suggested that Thiago has been planning for retirement for some months and is ready to take his next step in the game.

The midfielder made 235 appearances for Bayern Munich, 100 appearances for Barcelona and 98 for Liverpool during his career.

Thiago picked up a host of trophies in his career, winning four La Ligas, seven Bundesligas and two Champions Leagues.

He won 46 caps at international level and all eyes will now be on what Thiago decides to do when taking his next steps in the game.