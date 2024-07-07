Wolves are not interested in selling goalkeeper Dan Bentley despite Arsenal contacting them to express an interest, according to the Athletic.

Mikel Arteta wants to boost his goalkeeping options amid suggestions that Aaron Ramsdale could depart this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Bentley and made an approach to Wolves to express their desire to sign him.

Wolves though are not interested in letting the shot-stopper leave.

In order to let Bentley go, Wolves would need the kind of fee which would allow them to reinvest in the squad.

It is unclear what kind of level of offer that might be.

Wolves are happy with what Bentley, who was signed from Bristol City last year, brings to the side both on and off the pitch.

They have no desire for the 30-year-old to go and no pressing need to sell him.

The ball is now in Arsenal’s court for them to make an offer Wolves would find hard to refuse for Bentley, if they do want to go in with a bid.