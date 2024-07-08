Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga is close to joining Sevilla on loan with the player showing keen interest in the move.

Despite being at Arsenal since 2021 Lokonga has not managed to cement his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven, being sent out on two separate loan spells to Crystal Palace and Luton Town, repectively.

For Luton, Lokonga managed 17 appearances last season, missing a chunk of action with a hamstring injury.

His parent club are now close to sending him out on his third spell away from London, with Spain emerging as the most likely destination.

Sevilla have been trying to wrap up a deal for Lokonga and they are now close to getting him on a season-long loan.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lokonga wants Sevilla as his future destination – a fact that will serve as an advantage for the Spanish club.

It now remains to be seen how quickly Sevilla manage to seal the deal for the 24-year-old.

The Belgian, who still has a contract with Arsenal running until the summer of 2026, will be aiming to make an impact in La Liga.