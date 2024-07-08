AC Milan are yet to get close to reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the purchase of Emerson Royal in the summer transfer window.

Royal has given his consent to a move to AC Milan and is keen to move on from Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.

Personal terms are in place between his representatives and AC Milan and he will sign a five-year contract worth €3m per season if he completes the move.

However, there is still no agreement between the two clubs for Royal’s transfer to the San Siro this summer, with intermediaries attempting to bring down Spurs’ asking price.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), there is still a considerable distance between AC Milan and Tottenham regarding a deal for Royal.

The Rossoneri’s first offer of €12m was promptly rejected and they are yet to improve on that bid.

Tottenham want somewhere around €25m before agreeing to sell the defender this summer.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs but for the moment, they are nowhere close to an agreement over a fee.

AC Milan are hoping to use Royal’s will to join them to try and negotiate down the price.