Derby County are on the cusp of signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn, who is soon set to undergo medical with the Rams.

Paul Warne is going about his way to strengthen the Derby squad following achieving promotion to the Championship from League One last season.

The Derby boss is looking to bolster several areas of his squad and is keen to have more midfielder options next season.

Goudmijn, who spent last season on loan at Excelsior, is a player the club have been tracking with a view to potentially signing him this summer.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, a deal is close to getting completed for the midfielder to join Derby.

An agreement is now in place between the two clubs for the midfielder to move to Pride Park in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Goudmijn will soon undergo a medical ahead of joining the Rams this summer.

Personal terms are unlikely to be an issue and he will sign a multi-year contract with Derby once he successfully undergoes the medical checks.