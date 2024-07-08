Former Dutch top-flight star Johan Derksen has claimed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has taken a massive risk by hiring an all-Dutch coaching staff as he will now be under pressure to succeed.

Manchester United and Ten Hag have sought to make sweeping changes to the coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy are just getting a work permit away from joining Ten Hag’s backroom staff this summer.

Manchester United are also set to pay compensation to Ajax to buy out the contract of their goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who is keen to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

However, Derksen feels it is a huge risk by Ten Hag as getting the coaching staff he would like leads to the pressure of winning big trophies with the Manchester United team.

He conceded that maybe the Manchester United manager does not trust his English staff but stressed that Hake’s arrival will not bring any radical change.

Derksen said on Vandaag Inside Oranje (via Voetbal Primeur): “He is playing with fire.

“They did it at Barcelona before and you can only survive if you become a champion or win the European Cup.

“I understand it all.

“The English staff apparently don’t appeal to him and that’s why he wants all Dutch people.

“Hake doesn’t make you a champion either.”

Manchester United’s players are set to start reporting back to the club for pre-season from today onwards.