Everton and Newcastle United will have to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus on a permanent deal if they want to land him this summer.

Arthur enjoyed a solid season with Fiorentina last season where he featured in all but five Serie A games for La Viola.

Fiorentina are not keeping Arthur though and his future is up in the air, with Juventus prepared to let him go and not planning with him as part of their squad for next term.

Clubs are have taken note of Arthur’s availability and, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Everton have asked about him, while Newcastle are also keen.

However, Juventus are clear that they will not accept any loan deals for Arthur.

The Italian giants want a permanent solution for Arthur and are only willing to consider offers for a permanent transfer.

Juventus believe that Arthur is worth €15m in the market.

The Brazilian has interest from elsewhere, with Roma rated as being a possible destination within Italy.

Sides from France and Turkey are also looking at a possible move to land Arthur this summer.