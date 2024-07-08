Cody Gakpo has tipped his hat to Netherlands team-mate Micky van de Ven, dubbing him the quickest ever player in the Premier League.

The Liverpool attacker is currently in action with Tottenham Hotspur man Van de Ven at Euro 2024, with the Netherlands poised to meet England in the semi-final.

Van de Ven is a centre-back by trade, but is capable of operating as a left-back and has been doing so for the Netherlands in Germany.

Gakpo thinks that in Van de Ven, the Netherlands have a real speed merchant and made a bold claim about just how fast he is.

The attacker thinks that Van de Ven is the fastest player ever to play in the Premier League.

“Micky is the fastest player ever in the Premier League”, Gakpo said at a press conference.

Gakpo is having a superb tournament at Euro 2024 and is the join top scorer with three goals to his name so far.

Along with Van de Ven, Gakpo will be looking to end England’s Euro 2024 hopes on Wednesday evening and book a spot in the final, scheduled for Sunday.