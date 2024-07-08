Hull City believe that they know where Ipswich Town and Everton target Jaden Philogene will go, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Despite missing almost two months during the festive season with injury, the 22-year-old ended with 18 goal contributions in 32 Championship matches for the Tigers.

His performances caught the attention of scouts from multiple clubs, who are now looking to sign him.

Philogene initially drew interest from Spain where Barcelona were keen, but the move now looks out of the question.

In England, Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have been fighting to sign the player.

Hull City’s belief though is that Philogene will go to Kieran McKenna’s team, with Ipswich winning the race.

No deal has yet been agreed with Everton for Philogene.

Ipswich are backing McKenna in the transfer market after winning promotion and are set to complete the signing of another Hull player in the shape of Jacob Greaves.